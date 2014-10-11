Calendar » Fall Adult Studio Class: Lilies & Light: The Pond in Printmaking

October 11, 2014 from 9:00 am - 3:00 pm





Image: Water festival ( Jal Vinar), Indian, Rajasthan, early 20th century. Ink and color on cotton, 78 x 91 in. Lent by Julia Emerson

In this full-day Adult Studio Class, inspired by works in the Asian Collection of the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, create two projects: a multi-colored, layered monoprint and a chine-collé piece using delicate, abstractly printed papers. Both works explore the effects of adding shadows and highlights to water, creating the sense of reflection and movement in ponds, lakes, or river scenes. Use the large, on-site printing press and more easily accessible printmaking materials and methods.

Facilitators: Joni Chancer, SBMA Program Consultant and Teaching Artist, & Gina Rester-Zodrow, SBMA Teaching Artist





