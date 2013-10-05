Calendar » Fall Brawl

October 5, 2013 from 5:00 pm

Ring in the new season with some full contact roller derby! Autumn is here, and while the leaves aren't changing colors in Santa Barbara, the bodies WILL be flying and falling all over the rink.

Come out and cheer as our B-Team gals as they skate against Beach Cities Roller Derby's Riptide Rollers. Watch the action at the Earl Warren Showgrounds at 5pm. Doors open at 4:30, but presale ticket holders sneak in half an hour earlier.

Get your tickets online or from your favorite Bettie, still only $5. October 5th is right around the corner, so act soon. Tickets available at: http://brawlinbetties.eventbrite.com/