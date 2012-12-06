Calendar » Fall Dance 2012

December 6, 2012 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

under the concert direction of Christina McCarthy lighting direction of Vickie J. Scott The UCSB Department of Theater and Dance presents its annual fall dance concert with a diverse program featuring the choreography of advanced UCSB dance student choreographers Meredith Cabaniss, Sarah Eichler, Yvette Johnson, and Alyse Romano alongside work from faculty members and guest artists.