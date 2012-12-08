Fall Dance 2012
December 8, 2012 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm
under the concert direction of Christina McCarthy lighting direction of Vickie J. Scott The UCSB Department of Theater and Dance presents its annual fall dance concert with a diverse program featuring the choreography of advanced UCSB dance student choreographers Meredith Cabaniss, Sarah Eichler, Yvette Johnson, and Alyse Romano alongside work from faculty members and guest artists.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: ucsbtheaterdance
- Price: $13/Students, Seniors, UCSB Faculty, Staff & Alumni; $17/General Admission
- Location: Hatlen Theater, UCSB Campus
- Website: http://www.theaterdance.ucsb.edu/events_publicD.php?PerformanceID=473