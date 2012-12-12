Calendar » Fall Dance Concert

December 12, 2014 from 8:00 PM

The Fall Dance Concert, directed by Christina McCarthy presents six freshly minted choreographic works by fourth-year dance students along with pieces by faculty members and guest artists. With a cast of more than 35 talented performers, this annual concert features original costumes and lighting created by advanced design students in collaboration with faculty mentors and choreographers. This concert, featuring the excitement of true originality coupled with risk-taking, depth and beauty on stage, continues to be one of the most popular events in the department’s performance season.

Performance Dates:

12/12-12/13: 8:00 PM

12/13: 2:00PM

*Park in Structure 22

Contact Info:

Rachel Crandall

(805) 893-3022

[email protected]