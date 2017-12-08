Calendar » FALL DANCE CONCERT

December 8, 2017 from 8:00 pm

This year’s Fall Dance Concert features new and exciting works by senior BFA choreographers exploring themes of suspense and immersion into the unknown, radical definitions of femininity, and perceptions of freedom and incarceration. Fall Dance offers a collaborative space for choreographers and designers. These works showcase the creative interdisciplinary work that is emblematic of our program and our students.