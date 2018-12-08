Calendar » Fall Dance Concert

December 8, 2018 from 2:00pm

This year’s Fall Dance Concert celebrates our newest faculty members Monique Meunier and Brandon Whited. Ms. Meunier, former principal dancer with New York City Ballet, brings together her eclectic background in classical ballet and contemporary dance in a new work performed by our students. Also on the program are dances by Valerie Huston and Nancy Colahan alongside student BFA choreographer Kelly O’Connor. Mr. Whited, formerly a dancer with the internationally renowned dance company Shen Wei Dance Arts will re-stage one of Shen Wei’s iconic works, RE-III, to close the concert.

Performance Dates:

December 6, 7, 8, 2018 - 8:00pm

December 8, 2018 - 2:00pm