Calendar » Fall Fest

October 28, 2012 from 4:00pm - 6:30pm

• Costume Parade & Contest • Food & Live Music • Pumpkin Pie Contest • Pumpkin Games • Crafts, Face Painting and more... Join Community Covenant Church on October 28th for Fall Fest. This is a Fall-tastic, fun event for everyone featuring Food, Awesome Games, Live Music, Face Painting and more! Kids (and adults) come in costume for the costume parade and contest. Bake a pie for the pie contest and bring your best carved pumpkin for the carved pumpkin contest!