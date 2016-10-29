Calendar » Fall Festival

October 29, 2016 from 4:00pm - 6:00pm

The event is open to the public. It is a great activity for families and anyone looking for a safe place to begin their Halloween festivities. Children are encouraged to wear costumes as they play games and compete for prizes.

The Fall Festival includes: homemade food, loads of prizes, lots of fun games and Haunted House. Children of all ages are welcome! There is no entry fee for the event, but wristbands and tickets to participate in the games will be on sale at the festival.