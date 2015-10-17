Saturday, March 24 , 2018, 8:42 am | Fair 46º

 
 
 
 

Fall Festival Fundraiser

October 17, 2015 from 4:00pm - 8:00pm

COME JOIN IN AT THE 

FALL FESTIVAL

A benefit fundraiser for 

Villa Majella of Santa Barbara

Hosted by the Knights of Columbus

Serving the Famous Tri-tip/Chicken Dinner

with decadent desserts and local libations

Brilliant Music Entertainment by Doug Clegg & Eustacchio Guadagnini

​Tempting Silent Auction

AND RAFFLE ITEMS:

- (4) one day Hopper tickets to Disneyland Resort

- Samsung Smart digital camera 12x optic zoom

- Kindle Paperwhite 6" hi-resolution display with built-in light

Event and Raffle Tickets are sold before the event and at the door

$30- Adults

$15- Children 12 and under

$5- per raffle ticket

$50- packet of 12 raffle tickets

If  you would like to purchase tickets before the event, please send your checks to 

Villa Majella of Santa Barbara

604 N. Kellogg Ave.

Santa Barbara, CA 93111

For more information on the fundraiser or questions about tickets, 

please contact our office Monday-Friday 9am-3pm at (805) 683-2838

Looking forward to seeing all of you there!

 

Event Details

  http://www.villamajella.org/unplanned-pregnancy---events
