Fall Festival Fundraiser
COME JOIN IN AT THE
FALL FESTIVAL
A benefit fundraiser for
Villa Majella of Santa Barbara
Hosted by the Knights of Columbus
Serving the Famous Tri-tip/Chicken Dinner
with decadent desserts and local libations
Brilliant Music Entertainment by Doug Clegg & Eustacchio Guadagnini
Tempting Silent Auction
AND RAFFLE ITEMS:
- (4) one day Hopper tickets to Disneyland Resort
- Samsung Smart digital camera 12x optic zoom
- Kindle Paperwhite 6" hi-resolution display with built-in light
Event and Raffle Tickets are sold before the event and at the door
$30- Adults
$15- Children 12 and under
$5- per raffle ticket
$50- packet of 12 raffle tickets
If you would like to purchase tickets before the event, please send your checks to
Villa Majella of Santa Barbara
604 N. Kellogg Ave.
Santa Barbara, CA 93111
For more information on the fundraiser or questions about tickets,
please contact our office Monday-Friday 9am-3pm at (805) 683-2838
Looking forward to seeing all of you there!
