Calendar » Fall Foliage at Arroyo Hondo Preserve

November 8, 2014 from 9:00 am - 11:00 am

Leaf Peepers, unite and enjoy California's colors of the seasons! Join super-naturalist, Education Coordinator Sally Isaacson, on a walk to uncover the wonder of the changing seasons at Arroyo Hondo Preserve, the Land Trust's 782-acre "Jewel of the Gaviota Coast".

About the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County

Mission Statement: The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County protects natural resources, agricultural land and open spaces for the benefit of present and future generations.

Since 1985, The Land Trust has worked with willing landowners, public and private grant agencies and other community organizations to protect, restore and manage open space, wildlife habitat and agricultural land in Santa Barbara County by:

• Acquiring land and conservation easements through negotiation with willing private property owners, through charitable donation and purchase.

• Creating conservation plans, restoration projects and incentives for landowners. Raising private donations and grants from government, foundations and corporations to support land conservation.

• Promoting the preservation, stewardship and restoration of wildlife habitat and watershed resources on the land we protect.

• Educating both children and adults about ecology, agriculture and conservation through programs and events at Land Trust preserves. To date, The Land Trust has protected over 23,000 acres of land and has completed or is underway on close to twenty habitat restoration, open space and trail projects.