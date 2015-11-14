Calendar » “Fall Into Giving”, a fundraising boutique to benefit Food From the Heart

November 14, 2015 from 11:00am - 4:00pm

Come and start your holiday shopping early. Food From the Heart's boutique offers jewelry, home decor and furnishings, gift ware, kitchen supplies, watercolors and cards, knitted and stitched items, chocolate and BAKE SALE.

Vendors donate 30% of their proceeds directly to Food From the Heart to support the non profits meal delivery program to the homebound ill.