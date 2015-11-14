“Fall Into Giving”, a fundraising boutique to benefit Food From the Heart
November 14, 2015 from 11:00am - 4:00pm
Come and start your holiday shopping early. Food From the Heart's boutique offers jewelry, home decor and furnishings, gift ware, kitchen supplies, watercolors and cards, knitted and stitched items, chocolate and BAKE SALE.
Vendors donate 30% of their proceeds directly to Food From the Heart to support the non profits meal delivery program to the homebound ill.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: November 14, 2015 11:00am - 4:00pm
- Price: free
- Location: Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 909 La Cumbre Rd
- Website: http://www.sbfoodfromtheheart.com