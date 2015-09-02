Calendar » Fall Plant Forum,

September 2, 2015 from 7pm - 9;m

Join us for our Annual Fall Plant Forum, a fun and educational presentation of new and exciting, as well as time tested and true, plant species and cultivars as presented by the nurserymen that grow them. This year we are fortunate to have a great cross section of the nursery industry represented: wholesale growing, retail plant sales and native specialties. Learn about new plant cultivars as well as old favorites where you can see, touch and feel them up close. And get the most detailed care instructions from the people that grow them.

Meeting regularly since 1880, the Santa Barbara County Horticultural Society meets at 7:00 PM at the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church on the corner of Foothill and La Cumbre Road. Vistiors are always welcome. There is a free plant exchange prior to the meeting, refreshments are provided, and after the speaker there is a plant raffle where tickets cost only 25 cents. The society typically arranges a monthly garden tour for members to some really outstanding gardens in Santa Barbara.