Fall Plant Forum
Featuring
Mike Tully, Terra Sol Garden Center
Randy Baldwin, San Marcos Growers
Bruce Reed, Santa Barbara Botanic Garden
This is a traditional Horticultural Society event involving commercial growers and retailers and is designed to give our members an idea of what’s available for fall planting - new, hot, and flying-under-the-radar oldies. This is the best time to plant drought-tolerant perennials (especially natives!), pull your weeds, and add compost to your beds. Come to the meeting prepared to be inspired!
Event Details
- Starts: September 6, 2017 7:00pm - 9:00pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church on the corner of Foothill and La Cumbre Road
- Website: http://www.sbchs.org