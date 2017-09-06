Calendar » Fall Plant Forum

September 6, 2017 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Fall Plant Forum

Featuring



Mike Tully, Terra Sol Garden Center

Randy Baldwin, San Marcos Growers

Bruce Reed, Santa Barbara Botanic Garden

This is a traditional Horticultural Society event involving commercial growers and retailers and is designed to give our members an idea of what’s available for fall planting - new, hot, and flying-under-the-radar oldies. This is the best time to plant drought-tolerant perennials (especially natives!), pull your weeds, and add compost to your beds. Come to the meeting prepared to be inspired!