Calendar » Fall Sacred Dance Celebration

October 3, 2015 from 9:00am

*RSVP by Sept. 20

The event is located at California Lutheran University

Alleluia Dance Theater is a nonprofit corporation whose mission for more than 35 years has been to inspire and encourage people in their spiritual journey through movement. This one-day sacred dance workshop will include non-western sacred drumming and movement as well as contemporary Christian liturgical dance.

The workshop will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a one-hour break for lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Bring your own lunch or purchase on campus. Parking is free. Donations to Alleluia Dance Theater will be accepted.

For More Information:

Barbara Wegher-Thompson

[email protected]

805-241-8515