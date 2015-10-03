Fall Sacred Dance Celebration
*RSVP by Sept. 20
The event is located at California Lutheran University
Alleluia Dance Theater is a nonprofit corporation whose mission for more than 35 years has been to inspire and encourage people in their spiritual journey through movement. This one-day sacred dance workshop will include non-western sacred drumming and movement as well as contemporary Christian liturgical dance.
The workshop will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a one-hour break for lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Bring your own lunch or purchase on campus. Parking is free. Donations to Alleluia Dance Theater will be accepted.
Barbara Wegher-Thompson
[email protected]
805-241-8515
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: CLU Theatre Arts Department
- Starts: October 3, 2015 9:00am
- Location: Dance Studio, room 209, Gilbert Sports and Fitness Center
- Website: https://www.callutheran.edu/calendar/event/3530#event
- Sponsors: CLU Theatre Arts Department