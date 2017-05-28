Fall Soccer Try Outs
Are you looking for a club team to play with this Fall? Coastal Valley Soccer Club (CVSC) has 16 teams in the Santa Barbara area and many have spots open for Fall season players. We’re looking for committed and talented players, with some experience, who are looking for an affordable club soccer experience! Come out and join us!
What: CVSC Fall 2017 Season Team Tryout and Assessment
Where: UCSB Rob Gym fields (turf fields) -
Field 4 (the farthest field back)
When: Sunday, May 28th from 2:30-4pm
What to Bring: Soccer shoes, shin guards, water
Who: Players and their Parents in the age groups listed below
Team Name/Birth Year - Boys
CVSC Rangers B06
CVSC Juventus B05
CVSC Warriors B05
CVSC Legend B04
CVSC United B03
CVSC Gunners B02
CVSC Real SB B02
CVSC Force B01/00
Team Name/Birth Year - Girls
CVSC Aftershock G04
CVSC Storm G03
CVSC Venom G00
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Coastal Valley Soccer Club
- Starts: May 28, 2017 2:30pm - 4:00pm
- Location: UCSB Rob Gym (turf field #4)
- Sponsors: Coastal Valley Soccer Club