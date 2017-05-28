Calendar » Fall Soccer Try Outs

May 28, 2017 from 2:30pm - 4:00pm

Are you looking for a club team to play with this Fall? Coastal Valley Soccer Club (CVSC) has 16 teams in the Santa Barbara area and many have spots open for Fall season players. We’re looking for committed and talented players, with some experience, who are looking for an affordable club soccer experience! Come out and join us!

What: CVSC Fall 2017 Season Team Tryout and Assessment

Where: UCSB Rob Gym fields (turf fields) -

Field 4 (the farthest field back)

When: Sunday, May 28th from 2:30-4pm

What to Bring: Soccer shoes, shin guards, water

Who: Players and their Parents in the age groups listed below

Team Name/Birth Year - Boys

CVSC Rangers B06

CVSC Juventus B05

CVSC Warriors B05

CVSC Legend B04

CVSC United B03

CVSC Gunners B02

CVSC Real SB B02

CVSC Force B01/00

Team Name/Birth Year - Girls

CVSC Aftershock G04

CVSC Storm G03

CVSC Venom G00