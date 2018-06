Calendar » Fall Zoo Camp

November 20, 2017 from 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM

November 20–22 & 24 Half Day 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Full Day 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. The Zoo’s award-winning Zoo Camp has a special program during Thanksgiving Break featuring age-appropriate themed programs for kids for ages 3 to 12 and includes games, behind-­the-scenes visits, up-close animal introductions, hands-on science, and crafts. Cost: half day $35/day, $30/day for SB Zoo Members, full day $50/day, $45/day for SB Zoo Members. Register for Zoo Camp online.