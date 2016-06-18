Calendar » Fallen Angels

June 18, 2016 from 8:00pm

Fallen Angels

By Noël Coward

June 9 – June 26, 2016

With their passionless husbands away playing golf, a mutual long-ago lover announces his intention to pay Julia and Jane an impromptu visit. All in a fluster, there’s clearly only one thing to do: hit the bottle! Or rather, pop open the bubbly. Each successive glass loosens their tongues, hidden jealousies surface, the claws come out, and all attempts at demure behavior go out of the window. But it’s not until the unexpected early return of their husbands that the women’s evening really hits its frenzied peak. Sponsored by Joan and Geoffrey Rutkowski & Donna and Daniel Hone, with support from Debby and Peter Stalker.

2015-16 Season sponsored by The Stephen and Carla Hahn Foundation

For ticket information, call 805-965-5400 or visit etcsb.org