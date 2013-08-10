Calendar » Fallen Fruit: Public Fruit Jam

August 10, 2013 from 1:00pm - 3:00pm

Join us for a collaborative event in which the citizens come together for a communal jam-making session. Bring along your home-grown, self-picked, or public fruit (any combination is ok) and any clean, empty glass jars you have. No one is turned away. At the end everyone will leave with a jar of communal jam. If enough people bring a surplus, even the empty-handed will leave with jam. Pots of fun for all! Museum front steps Free