Fallen Fruit: Public Fruit Jam
Join us for a collaborative event in which the citizens come together for a communal jam-making session. Bring along your home-grown, self-picked, or public fruit (any combination is ok) and any clean, empty glass jars you have. No one is turned away. At the end everyone will leave with a jar of communal jam. If enough people bring a surplus, even the empty-handed will leave with jam. Pots of fun for all! Museum front steps Free
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: sbart
- Starts: August 10, 2013 1:00pm - 3:00pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Santa Barbara Musuem of Art