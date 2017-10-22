Calendar » Fallin’ 4 A Purpose 2017

October 22, 2017 from 9:00am - 3:00pm

Join us at Skydive Santa Barbara on October 22nd from 9am 3pm and help 13-year-old Carys Tomilloso beat cancer for the second time. Carys just beat Lymphoma, but now has been diagnosed with A.L.L. Leukemia (only around 60 people in the US have this rare form of cancer).



This charity skydiving event will benefit Carys, so come on down to help support her! The event will feature live music, auction, raffle, BBQ lunch, tshirts, baked goods, local vendors and more. You don’t HAVE to skydive to participate in the event, but if you’re ever going to take the leap, why not make it for a good cause? Don't miss this year's Fallin 4 A Purpose event!



Admission is free.

Skydive cost: $250; includes a jump from 13,000 ft, tshirt & a BBQ lunch

Call 877-652-5867 to reserve your "purpose" jump



Donate directly to Carys here: https://www.gofundme.com/jr2fvz-cancer-fight