Calendar » FAME the MUSICAL

January 17, 2014 from 7:00 - 9:30

Santa Barbara School of Performing Arts and Arete Productions presents FAME the Musical. After being accepted into New York's most prestigious Performing Arts High School, a group of teens journey through their time in school to learn what it takes. We watch them learn, grow, relate, suffer, and work hard to get what it is every young artist dreams of - FAME!

January 17 @ 7

January 18 @ 2 & 7

January 19 @ 3

Tickets available at the door or online at www.fame.brownpapertickets.com. $12 student, $18 general admission.

*Please note - this show contains some strong language and adult themes.

Santa Barbara School of Performing Arts is under the auspices of Santa Barbara Dance Alliance, a certified 501(c)(3).

For more information on SBSOPA, please visit us at www.sbsopa.com