Family-Friendly 1st Thursday with VADA

November 3, 2016 from 5:00pm - 8:00pm

Hotel Santa Barbara will open its doors for a family-friendly 1st Thursday art showing and game night on Thursday, November 3, featuring the artwork of The Visual Arts and Design Academy (VADA) students.



VADA is an academy located at Santa Barbara High School, and is a “school-within-a-school” that integrates academics with career-focused art and design instruction. VADA makes the high school experience more meaningful for its students by combining art instruction with rigorous academics. Digital and fine art pieces from 11th grade VADA students will be showcased at the First Thursday event.



Neighboring local shops GameSeeker and Santa Barbara Toy Company will provide a range of family friendly games for visitors to play at the event.



Families of all ages are welcome to join the event in the lobby of the hotel located at the corner of State and Cota Streets at 533 State Street.



Family-friendly refreshments will be served.



Hotel Santa Barbara encourages visitors to try street parking or the public parking lot located at 523 Anacapa Street.