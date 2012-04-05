Calendar » Family 1st Thursday

April 5, 2012 from 5:30 p.m.

Thursdays, April 5; May 3, 5:30 – 7: 30 pm Family 1st Thursday Bring the whole family and enjoy 1st Thursday together in SBMA’s Family Resource Center located across from the Museum Café on the Lower Level. Museum teaching artists will assist families in creating special exhibition-based art projects. Afterwards, enjoy selected galleries until 8pm.