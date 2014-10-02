Calendar » Family 1st Thursday

October 2, 2014 from 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm





Image: Henri Fantin-Latour, Chrysanthemums of Summer (Chrysanthemes d'Ete), ca. 1887. Oil on canvas. SBMA, Gift of Mary and Leigh Block.

Bring the whole family and enjoy 1st Thursday together in SBMA's Family Resource Center located across from the Museum Cafe on the Lower Level. Musuem Teaching Artists assist families in creating special exhibition-based art projects. Afterwards, enjoy selected galleries until 8 pm.

Watercolor Still Life

October 2

Paint in watercolor directly from flower arrangements, inspired by the five floral paintings on view in Degas to Chagall: Important Loans from the Armand Hammer Foundation.