Family 1st Thursday
April 4, 2019 from 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Photograph a farm animal figurine with a Polaroid camera, then create a hidden-tab landscape setting in chalk pastel, inspired by David Levinthal’s process in his works on view in "A Brilliant Spectrum: Recent Gifts of Color Photography to the Collection."
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: sbart
- Starts: April 4, 2019 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Santa Barbara Museum of Art
- Website: https://www.sbma.net/events/family-1st-thursday-38