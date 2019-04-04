Pixel Tracker

Family 1st Thursday

April 4, 2019 from 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Photograph a farm animal figurine with a Polaroid camera, then create a hidden-tab landscape setting in chalk pastel, inspired by David Levinthal’s process in his works on view in "A Brilliant Spectrum: Recent Gifts of Color Photography to the Collection."

 

