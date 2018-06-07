Calendar » Family 1st Thursday

June 7, 2018 from 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Bring the whole family and enjoy 1st Thursday together in SBMA’s Family Resource Center. Inspired by Nam June Paik’s “TV Clock,” reveal metallic silver on scratchboard to create the hours on the clock, then apply fluorescent paint for emphasis. Afterward, enjoy the galleries until 8 pm. Free!