Family 1st Thursday
September 6, 2018 from 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Work with a Museum Teaching Artist to create your own version of an Expressionist portrait in chalk pastel on mid-tone paper, inspired by the work of Alexei Jawlensky.
Image: Alexei Jawlensky, “Sorrow,” 1928. Oil wax medium on cardboard. SBMA, Gift of Mr. and Mrs. Robert B. Baird.
Event Details
- Price: Free
- Location: Santa Barbara Museum of Art
- Website: https://www.sbma.net/events/family-1st-thursday-32