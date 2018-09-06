Calendar » Family 1st Thursday

September 6, 2018 from 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Work with a Museum Teaching Artist to create your own version of an Expressionist portrait in chalk pastel on mid-tone paper, inspired by the work of Alexei Jawlensky.

Image: Alexei Jawlensky, “Sorrow,” 1928. Oil wax medium on cardboard. SBMA, Gift of Mr. and Mrs. Robert B. Baird.