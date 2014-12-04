Calendar » Family 1st Thursday: Animal Locomotion

December 4, 2014 from 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm



Eadweard Muybridge, Untitled (Elephant), 1887. Collotype. SBMA, Gift of Margaret W. Weston

Bring the whole family and enjoy 1st Thursday together in SBMA's Family Resource Center located across from the Museum Cafe on the Lower Level. Musuem Teaching Artists assist families in creating special exhibition-based art projects. Afterwards, enjoy selected galleries until 8 pm.



Animal Locomotion

December 4

Draw elephants or raccoons on sheets of acetate film to create the illusion of animals in motion after Eadweard Muybridge’s photographs in Art to Zoo: Exploring Animal Natures.