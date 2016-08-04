Calendar » Family 1st Thursday: Auspicious Symbols

August 4, 2016 from 5:30pm - 7:30pm

Bring the whole family and enjoy 1st Thursday together in SBMA’s Family Resource Center located across from the Museum Cafe on the Lower Level. Museum teaching artists will assist families in creating special exhibition-based art projects. Afterwards, enjoy galleries until 8pm. In August, draw your own 14 auspicious dreams on natural colored paper, inspired by carvings on a Jain household shrine.