Calendar » Family 1st Thursday: Calligraphy & Chops

December 6, 2012 from 5:30pm - 7:30pm

Family 1st Thursday Bring the whole family and enjoy 1st Thursday together in SBMA’s Family Resource Center located across from the Museum Café on the Lower Level. Museum teaching artists will assist families in creating special exhibition-based art projects. Afterwards, enjoy galleries until 8pm. Free. Calligraphy & Chops Explore the link between word and image in Chinese painting by adding your own calligraphic poem in ink to a landscape and carving a chop or signature seal.