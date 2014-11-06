Calendar » Family 1st Thursday: Cardboard Constructions

November 6, 2014 from 1:30 pm - 4:30 pm



Image: Guy Goodwin, Hotel Motel – IN, 2014. Acrylic and tempera on cardboard. SBMA, Courtesy of Brennan & Griffin, New York

Bring the whole family and enjoy 1st Thursday together in SBMA's Family Resource Center located across from the Museum Cafe on the Lower Level. Musuem Teaching Artists assist families in creating special exhibition-based art projects. Afterwards, enjoy selected galleries until 8 pm.

Cardboard Constructions

November 6

Assemble organic cardboard shapes into shallow relief compositions, then add bold colors in tempera paint inspired by Guy Goodwin’s Hotel Motel – IN (2014), on view in Contemporary/Modern: Selections from the Permanent Collection.