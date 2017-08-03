Calendar » Family 1st Thursday: Collage

August 3, 2017 from 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Bring the whole family and enjoy 1st Thursday together in SBMA’s Family Resource Center located across from the Museum Café on the Lower Level. Museum teaching artists will assist families in creating special exhibition-based art projects. Afterwards, enjoy galleries until 8 pm. In August, reimagine the decorations of the Palais Garnier opera house by designing your own architectural elements in collage and colored pencil.

SBMA’s Family Resource Center

Free