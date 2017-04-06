Calendar » Family 1st Thursday: Cut Paper Stencils

April 6, 2017 from 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Bring the whole family and enjoy 1st Thursday together in SBMA’s Family Resource Center located across from the Museum Café on the Lower Level. Museum teaching artists will assist families in creating special exhibition-based art projects. Afterwards, enjoy galleries until 8pm. In April, design and cut your own stencil, then use it to create a print in tempera paint on washi (Japanese natural fiber paper).

SBMA’s Family Resource Center

Free