Calendar » Family 1st Thursday: Landscape Hand Scrolls

November 1, 2012 from 5:30pm - 7:30pm

Bring the whole family and enjoy 1st Thursday together in SBMA’s Family Resource Center located across from the Museum Café on the Lower Level. Museum teaching artists will assist families in creating special exhibition-based art projects. Afterwards, enjoy galleries until 8pm. Free. Landscape Hand Scrolls Put brush to paper, layering light to dark strokes of watercolor over a partially completed line drawing of a Chinese landscape featuring mountains, trees, and a river bridge.