Calendar » Family 1st Thursday: Memory Paintings

January 5, 2017 from 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Bring the whole family and enjoy 1st Thursday together in SBMA’s Family Resource Center located across from the Museum Café on the Lower Level. Museum teaching artists will assist families in creating special exhibition-based art projects. Afterwards, enjoy galleries until 8pm. In January, paint a scene of one of your favorite memories in tempera on mid-tone paper, inspired by David Korty’s depictions of urban life in and around Los Angeles.

SBMA’s Family Resource Center

Free