Calendar » Family 1st Thursday: Modernist Landscapes

October 6, 2016 from 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Bring the whole family and enjoy 1st Thursday together in SBMA’s Family Resource Center located across from the Museum Café on the Lower Level. Museum teaching artists will assist families in creating special exhibition-based art projects. In October, capture the strong contrast of light and shadow on the central Italian landscape using pigments mixed with joint compound, inspired by British Modernist Adrian Paul Allinson’s Spring in the Abruzzi (1930s). Afterwards, enjoy galleries until 8pm.

SBMA’s Family Resource Center

Free