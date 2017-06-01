Calendar » Family 1st Thursday: Monotypes

June 1, 2017 from 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Bring the whole family and enjoy 1st Thursday together in SBMA’s Family Resource Center located across from the Museum Café on the Lower Level. Museum teaching artists will assist families in creating special exhibition-based art projects. Afterwards, enjoy galleries until 8pm. In June, make a monotype of your favorite animal using oil-based ink, then add additional layers of color in watercolor, inspired by Francisco Toledo’s Circus Horse (1974).

SBMA’s Family Resource Center

Free