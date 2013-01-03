Calendar » Family 1st Thursday: Oil Pastel Seascapes

January 3, 2013 from 5:30pm

Family 1st Thursday Bring the whole family and enjoy 1st Thursday together in SBMA’s Family Resource Center located across from the Museum Café on the Lower Level. Museum teaching artists will assist families in creating special exhibition-based art projects. Afterwards, enjoy galleries until 8pm. Oil Pastel Seascapes Render rocky coastlines and crashing waves in expressive lines and bold colors to create a modernist seascape inspired by Clarence Hinkle’s Coast Line, Laguna.