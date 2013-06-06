Calendar » Family 1st Thursday: Pastel Landscapes

June 6, 2013 from 5:30pm - 7:30pm

Bring the whole family and enjoy 1st Thursday together in SBMA’s Family Resource Center located across from the Museum Café on the Lower Level. Museum teaching artists will assist families in creating special exhibition-based art projects. Afterwards, enjoy galleries until 8pm. "California Dreaming: Plein-Air Painting from San Francisco to San Diego" Pastel Landscapes Reimagine some of Santa Barbara’s most stunning geography by rendering rolling hills, pale skies, and towering oaks in pastel.