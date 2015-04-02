Calendar » Family 1st Thursday: Pen and Ink Portraits

April 2, 2015 from 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Bring the whole family and enjoy 1st Thursday together in SBMA’s Family Resource Center located across from the Museum Café on the Lower Level. Museum teaching artists will assist families in creating special exhibition-based art projects. Afterwards, enjoy galleries until 8pm.

Free

April 2

Pen and Ink Portraits

Draw the delicate lines of Gaudenzio Ferrari’s Head of Madonna in pen and ink on tracing paper and finish by mounting on tan board.



Image: Gaudenzio Ferrari, Head of Madonna, n.d. Black and colored chalks on blue paper. Lent by the Joseph B. and Ann Koepfli Trust