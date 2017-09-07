Calendar » Family 1st Thursday: Shadow and Reflection Drawings

September 7, 2017 from 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Bring the whole family and enjoy 1st Thursday together in SBMA’s Family Resource Center located across from the Museum Café on the Lower Level. Museum teaching artists will assist families in creating special exhibition-based art projects. Afterwards, enjoy galleries until 8pm. In September, create shadow and reflection drawings using gray chalk pastel on mid-tone charcoal paper inspired by the black and white photographs of Andre Kertesz, on view in Sleep of Reason.

SBMA’s Family Resource Center

Free

Image: Andre Kertesz, Martinique, 1972. Gelatin silver print. SBMA, Gift of Arthur and Yolanda Steinman.