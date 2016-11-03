Calendar » Family 1st Thursday: Surrealist Self Portraits

November 3, 2016 from 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Bring the whole family and enjoy 1st Thursday together in SBMA’s Family Resource Center located across from the Museum Café on the Lower Level. Museum teaching artists will assist families in creating special exhibition-based art projects. In November, paint and collage a black, white, and grey Surrealist self-portrait using facial profile cutouts and masking sheet overlay. Afterwards, enjoy galleries until 8pm.

SBMA’s Family Resource Center

Free