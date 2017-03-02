Calendar » Family 1st Thursday: Terracotta Goddess Sculptures

March 2, 2017 from 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Bring the whole family and enjoy 1st Thursday together in SBMA’s Family Resource Center located across from the Museum Café on the Lower Level. Museum teaching artists will assist families in creating special exhibition-based art projects. Afterwards, enjoy galleries until 8pm. In March, sculpt the head of the ancient Greco-Roman goddess of the hunt and moon, Diana or the goddess of love and beauty, Venus in air-dry terracotta clay.

SBMA’s Family Resource Center

Free