Calendar » Family 1st Thursday: Triple-Tiered Landscapes

December 1, 2016 from 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Bring the whole family and enjoy 1st Thursday together in SBMA’s Family Resource Center located across from the Museum Café on the Lower Level. Museum teaching artists will assist families in creating special exhibition-based art projects. In December, draw a triple-tiered landscape with India ink on mid-tone watercolor paper and add highlights with wax crayons. Afterwards, enjoy galleries until 8pm.

SBMA’s Family Resource Center

Free