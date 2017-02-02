Calendar » Family 1st Thursday: Visual Storytelling

February 2, 2017 from 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Bring the whole family and enjoy 1st Thursday together in SBMA’s Family Resource Center located across from the Museum Café on the Lower Level. Museum teaching artists will assist families in creating special exhibition-based art projects. Afterwards, enjoy galleries until 8pm. In February, draw a story in colored pencil using a collaged detail from one of David Wiesner’s illustrations as a “story-starter” for your imagined characters, plot, and setting.

SBMA’s Family Resource Center

Free