Family 1st Thursdays
March 1, 2018 from 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Bring the whole family to enjoy 1st Thursday together in SBMA’s Family Resource Center, located across from the Museum Cafe on the Lower Level. Museum Teaching Artists are available to assist families in creating special exhibition-based art projects. Afterwards, enjoy the galleries until 8 pm.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: sbart
- Starts: March 1, 2018 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Santa Barbara Museum of Art
- Website: https://www.sbma.net/learn/kidsfamilies/fftss