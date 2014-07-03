Calendar » Family 1st Thursdays: Abstract Acrylics

July 3, 2014 from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Bring the whole family and enjoy 1st Thursday together in SBMA’s Family Resource Center located across from the Museum Café on the Lower Level. Museum teaching artists will assist families in creating special exhibition-based art projects. Afterwards, enjoy galleries until 8pm.

Free

July 3

Abstract Acrylics

Paint bold and richly textured geometric shapes over layers of translucent acrylic wash to create abstract forms resembling urban grids and mountains made of stained glass, inspired by the work of Steve Roden, featured in Left Coast: Recent Acquisitions of Contemporary Art.