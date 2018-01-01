Sunday, March 25 , 2018, 5:16 pm | Fair and Breezy 65º

 
 
 
 

Family 1st Thursdays: Cityscape/Portrait Collages

April 4, 2013 from 5:300 - 7:30pm
Cityscape/Portrait Collages Under the influence of Danny Lyon’s images of his New Mexico neighbors, reimagine the extraordi¬nary and ordinary parks, beaches, main streets, and neighborhoods of Santa Barbara by creating a black and white collage with instant camera portraits.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: sbart
  • Price: 0
  • Location: Santa Barbara Musuem of Art
  • Website: http://www.sbma.net
 
 
 