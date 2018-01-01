Family 1st Thursdays: Cityscape/Portrait Collages
April 4, 2013 from 5:300 - 7:30pm
Cityscape/Portrait Collages Under the influence of Danny Lyon’s images of his New Mexico neighbors, reimagine the extraordi¬nary and ordinary parks, beaches, main streets, and neighborhoods of Santa Barbara by creating a black and white collage with instant camera portraits.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: sbart
- Starts: April 4, 2013 5:300 - 7:30pm
- Price: 0
- Location: Santa Barbara Musuem of Art
- Website: http://www.sbma.net