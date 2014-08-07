Calendar » Family 1st Thursdays: Color Field Landscapes

August 7, 2014 from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Bring the whole family and enjoy 1st Thursday together in SBMA’s Family Resource Center located across from the Museum Café on the Lower Level. Museum teaching artists will assist families in creating special exhibition-based art projects. Afterwards, enjoy galleries until 8pm.

Free

August 7

Color Field Landscapes

Apply a color base coat with liquid tempera using a palette knife, then overlay transparent sheets of contrasting hues to create a “heat sensor” landscape, inspired by Jack Goldstein’s Untitled featured in Left Coast: Recent Acquisitions of Contemporary Art.