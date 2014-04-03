Family 1st Thursdays: Paper Sculpture
Family 1st Thursdays
Bring the whole family and enjoy 1st Thursday together in SBMA’s Family Resource Center located across from the Museum Café on the Lower Level. Museum teaching artists will assist families in creating special exhibition-based art projects. Afterwards, enjoy galleries until 8pm.
Free
April 3
Paper Sculpture
Construct a monochromatic architectural sculpture in cardstock inspired by Alice Aycock’s Leonardo’s Swirl, which captures the forces of wind and water.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: sbart
- Starts: April 3, 2014 5:30pm - 7:30pm
- Price: 0
- Location: Santa Barbara Museum of Art
- Website: http://www.sbma.net