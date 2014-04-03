Calendar » Family 1st Thursdays: Paper Sculpture

April 3, 2014 from 5:30pm - 7:30pm

Family 1st Thursdays

Bring the whole family and enjoy 1st Thursday together in SBMA’s Family Resource Center located across from the Museum Café on the Lower Level. Museum teaching artists will assist families in creating special exhibition-based art projects. Afterwards, enjoy galleries until 8pm.

Free

April 3

Paper Sculpture

Construct a monochromatic architectural sculpture in cardstock inspired by Alice Aycock’s Leonardo’s Swirl, which captures the forces of wind and water.